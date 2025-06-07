Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,049 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKY. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $98,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,578,000 after purchasing an additional 876,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $69,346,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,638,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,484,000 after purchasing an additional 632,718 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5,843.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 252,601 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Skyline Champion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

NYSE:SKY opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

