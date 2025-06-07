SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 9,644.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150,550 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SkyWest worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SkyWest by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SkyWest by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.90. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.36.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $1,763,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,612,311.25. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,404.32. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,520. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

