Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $126.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

