Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.97.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $210.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.15. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $214.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $48,963,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,779 shares of company stock valued at $159,318,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

