South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPFI. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.70. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

South Plains Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In other news, Director Noe G. Valles bought 100,000 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 486,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,421. This trade represents a 25.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

