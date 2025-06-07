Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Southern States Bancshares were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SSBK opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

