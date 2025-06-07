SpringVest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,389 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,389 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.