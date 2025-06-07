Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CXM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

CXM opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.27.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 283.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 179,661 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

