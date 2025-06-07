Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 45,469 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Traeger were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Traeger by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Traeger by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Traeger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on COOK shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 176,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $257,580.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,228,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,774,017.34. This trade represents a 1.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 730,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,986. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.38. Traeger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Traeger

(Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.