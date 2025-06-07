Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 16,983 Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1,837.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,242,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817,372 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

CWBC stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.75. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein acquired 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,397.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,675.63. The trade was a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,425 shares of company stock worth $93,836. Company insiders own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

