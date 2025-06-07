Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ultralife by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 8,957 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $48,367.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,029,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,561,373.60. The trade was a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,400. The trade was a 6.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 47,140 shares of company stock worth $256,355. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90. Ultralife Co. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Ultralife had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

