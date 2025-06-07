Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 151,781 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,079.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Up 2.0%

AXS opened at $107.07 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXS

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.