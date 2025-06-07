Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in First Community by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Community by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. First Community Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. First Community had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

