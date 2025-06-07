Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 12,823 Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $4,215,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

FMS opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7871 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

