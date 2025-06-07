Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,438 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after purchasing an additional 299,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 576,625 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annexon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 164,915 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Annexon by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,534,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 341,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annexon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 27,843 shares during the period.

ANNX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Annexon from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Annexon from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of ANNX opened at $2.60 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $285.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

