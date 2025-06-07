Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE MRC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.61. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

MRC Global Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

See Also

