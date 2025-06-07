Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 500,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Insider Activity

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 37.90% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 1,044,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $13,617,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,810,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,850,067.52. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Profile

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.