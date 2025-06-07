Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 758.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

GRBK opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

