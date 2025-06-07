Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 451.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -15.48%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.