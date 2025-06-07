Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $270,000 in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 41,998 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 129,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €13.57 ($15.42) on Friday. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of €8.57 ($9.74) and a twelve month high of €19.75 ($22.44). The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $185.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $17.50 target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Idaho Strategic Resources

In related news, Director Kevin G. Shiell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of €13.37 ($15.19), for a total transaction of €46,795.00 ($53,176.14). Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately €639,981.79 ($727,252.03). The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $100,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

