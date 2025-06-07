Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in TTEC by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,498,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 813,479 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TTEC by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 905,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of TTEC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 715,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $2,385,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

