Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 1,448 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBK opened at $40.29 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.61.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.59 million. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

