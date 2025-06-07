Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 26,221 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocGo by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 77,445 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocGo by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.85 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $1.53 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

