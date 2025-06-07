Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 2,745 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OBK stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OBK shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

