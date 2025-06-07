Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,992 shares of company stock worth $4,634,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $453.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $258.85 and a 52-week high of $455.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

