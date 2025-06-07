Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nutex Health by 485,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUTX. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $100.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ NUTX opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. Nutex Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $184.28.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $2.71. The business had revenue of $211.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.

In related news, CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.81 per share, with a total value of $81,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,887.28. This trade represents a 25.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

