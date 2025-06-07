Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 110,581 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,581 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.17.

Nordson Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $214.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.36. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

