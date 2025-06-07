Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 114,866 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,866 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,768,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,093,000 after acquiring an additional 353,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,302,000 after acquiring an additional 934,048 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,733,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after purchasing an additional 911,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 3.1%
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.81 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
