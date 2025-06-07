Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 16,177 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

