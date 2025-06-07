Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,567 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $27,139,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,855,000 after purchasing an additional 327,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,016,000 after purchasing an additional 274,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 538,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVA opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.76%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

