Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $276,000 Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,673,000 after buying an additional 195,793 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,701,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 78,211 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,202,000 after purchasing an additional 91,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,113,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 220,415 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $7.42 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $168.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Stephen M. Kanovsky bought 4,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,900.20. This trade represents a 11.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony P. Zook purchased 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,932.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,932. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,600 shares of company stock valued at $550,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

