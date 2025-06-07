Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

DRN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 3.00. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRN was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

