Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Insider Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Sells 353,334 Shares

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) insider Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. sold 353,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $4,999,676.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Starz Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRZ opened at $18.05 on Friday. Starz Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRZ. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Starz Entertainment Company Profile

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

