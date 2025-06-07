Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $64,904.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,593.46. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $225,687 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.