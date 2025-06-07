Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.03 and traded as low as $17.98. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,779 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $38.90 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.24.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter.
About Sturgis Bancorp
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
