Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.71. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

SUPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

