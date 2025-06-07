Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6,328.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,997 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.18% of Synovus Financial worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 554.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $59.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

