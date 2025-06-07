Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $39.34. Approximately 3,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

Technip Energies Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

Technip Energies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Technip Energies’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 1.82%.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

