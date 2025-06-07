Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.62 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.92 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,878,765 shares traded.

Tekcapital Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital is a holding company that creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives. Tekcapital also provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies.

