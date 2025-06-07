Teradata’s (TDC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $22.39 on Friday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,774,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,658,000 after purchasing an additional 728,333 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 37.6% during the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 9,416,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,320 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,756,000 after purchasing an additional 599,394 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,029,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Teradata by 95.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,588,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 776,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

