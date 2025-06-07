The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $2,783,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,062.88. This trade represents a 70.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,168. The trade was a 51.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,200 shares of company stock worth $6,351,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

