The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Chemours by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, insider Damian Gumpel acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $123,548.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,164.38. This trade represents a 12.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Hostetter acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $50,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at $673,348.32. This represents a 8.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,672 shares of company stock valued at $251,573. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

