The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,634,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

