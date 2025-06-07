The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $5,018,568.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day moving average of $165.92. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 18,311.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 6,721.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,150,000 after acquiring an additional 807,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hershey by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,858,000 after purchasing an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $80,978,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.84.

Get Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.