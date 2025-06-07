The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as low as $11.19. The InterGroup shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 439 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of The InterGroup in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $24.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.10.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

