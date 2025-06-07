The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Holdings Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.14% of The Pennant Group worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $29.55 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

In related news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $147,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,204.25. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

