The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7,320.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,189 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.21% of Toro worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Toro by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Toro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Toro by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.83. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TTC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday. Northland Capmk raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

