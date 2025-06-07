The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $123.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

