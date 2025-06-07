Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Thesis Gold Inc. (CVE:TAU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 218,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 602,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Thesis Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Thesis Gold Stock Down 2.5%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.56 million, a PE ratio of 161.52 and a beta of 1.64.

