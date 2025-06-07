Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,279,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 176,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Shay Capital Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,726,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,999.84. This represents a 1.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 275,963 shares of company stock worth $303,984. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Stock Performance

NYSE:TLYS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Profile

(Free Report)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.